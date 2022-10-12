Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 28.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PII opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.