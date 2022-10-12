Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

