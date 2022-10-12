Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

EXLS stock opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

