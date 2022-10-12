Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,857 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $47,388,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EHC opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

