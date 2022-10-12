Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,272 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,695,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after buying an additional 415,946 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.78. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.