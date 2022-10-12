OSB Group (LON:OSB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $389.60

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 389.60 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.71), with a volume of 66796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.20 ($4.92).
OSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 739.50 ($8.94).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 468.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 522.68.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
