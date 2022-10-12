Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 436 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

