Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.