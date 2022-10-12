Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director James J. Goetz Sells 76,822 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PANW stock opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

