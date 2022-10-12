Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director James J. Goetz Sells 76,822 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PANW stock opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.47.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.13.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
