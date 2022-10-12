Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 8,754 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of -173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

