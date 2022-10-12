Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 8,754 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
PANW stock opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of -173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Further Reading
