Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $60,107,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.81.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.45.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

