Peavine Capital LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peavine Capital LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.1% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.