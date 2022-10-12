Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.64

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.47). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.58%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,283,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,778,000 after acquiring an additional 212,729 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after buying an additional 473,622 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after buying an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,567,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.