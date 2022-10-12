Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,140.50

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,140.50 ($13.78) and last traded at GBX 1,148.50 ($13.88), with a volume of 250736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,213.50 ($14.66).

Several brokerages recently commented on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,448.14 ($29.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,505.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,852.25.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

