Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 4120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
