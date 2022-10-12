Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 4120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

