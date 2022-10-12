Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.45

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 96.35 ($1.16), with a volume of 154595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £498.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Petrofac

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,003.32 ($6,045.58).

(Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.