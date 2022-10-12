Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.45

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 96.35 ($1.16), with a volume of 154595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.19).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Petrofac Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £498.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
Featured Stories
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.