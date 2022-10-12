Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $505.20

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 505.20 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.14), with a volume of 289585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.28).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 613.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.57%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($124,697.92).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

