PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.38

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

PLDT Increases Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $973.62 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PLDT by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

