Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.40

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.40 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.