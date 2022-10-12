Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,346 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,944.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

