Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,478 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Roy Mcniven acquired 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 2.59.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.