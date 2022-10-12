Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.40

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 1311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Rapid7 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

