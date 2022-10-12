Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $374.60

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 374.60 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.53), with a volume of 101575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.20 ($4.74).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Redrow Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 513.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 688.07.

Redrow Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Redrow

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £48,645 ($58,778.40). In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £30,561 ($36,927.26). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 11,500 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,778.40).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

