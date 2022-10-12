RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $251.34 on Wednesday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $699.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

