Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

