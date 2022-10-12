RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,928.00

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,928 ($23.30) and last traded at GBX 1,944.28 ($23.49), with a volume of 20647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($24.05).
RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,289.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,389.86.
RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
