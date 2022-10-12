Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 1,355,932 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

RCKT opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $36.87.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 410,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.