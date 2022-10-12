scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 562,466 Shares

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 39.3 %

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $822,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.