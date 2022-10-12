Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.68

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.68 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 3961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

