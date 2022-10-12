Security National Bank Has $3.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

