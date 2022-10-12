Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.