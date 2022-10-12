Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $327.00

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 327 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 328 ($3.96), with a volume of 48804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.40 ($4.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 321.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 415.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 513.57.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

