Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,101.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,101 ($13.30) and last traded at GBX 1,111 ($13.42), with a volume of 22376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,133 ($13.69).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2,227.45.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

