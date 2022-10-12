SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,288 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

