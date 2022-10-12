Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

