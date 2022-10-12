Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,095,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $157.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.35.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

