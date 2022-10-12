Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

