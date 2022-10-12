Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1,659.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 158,253 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liberty Global by 229.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.1 %

LBTYA stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.