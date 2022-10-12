Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.