Spire Wealth Management Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.45.

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.