Spire Wealth Management Has $206,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.