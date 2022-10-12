Spire Wealth Management Has $211,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 22,384.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $32,653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 690,983 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 511,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $60,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

