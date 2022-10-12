Spire Wealth Management Has $236,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $62.63.

