Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 550,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.36. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

