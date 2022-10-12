Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

NYSE EL opened at $214.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.66 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

