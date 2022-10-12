Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,453 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $176.13 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.66 and its 200 day moving average is $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

