Spire Wealth Management Sells 354 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Graham were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Graham by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham by 197.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 126.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GHC opened at $555.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.98. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

