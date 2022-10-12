Spire Wealth Management Sells 368 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.52. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

