Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,718 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

