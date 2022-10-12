Spire Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,456,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $895,000.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $201.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

